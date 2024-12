Spirit of Progress statue removed from fmr. Montogomery Ward building for repairs

The iconic statue lives on the the former Montogomery Ward Administration Building, now a residential building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An iconic Chicago statue is getting a break from the winter weather, for some repair and restoration work.

The Spirit of Progress has been atop the former Montgomery Ward Administration Building since 1929 near the North Branch of the Chicago River.

The building is now a condominium and the homeowner's association is paying for the work to preserve the statue.

They hope to have the Spirit of Progress, also known as Diana, to reinstalled next spring or summer.