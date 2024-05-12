WATCH LIVE

Spring cleaning made simple with expert help from working mothers

ByRamona Meadors WLS logo
Sunday, May 12, 2024 2:23PM
Cut the clutter with some expert help in organizing your home this spring
If you are looking for a fresh start this spring, but don't know where to begin, Real Organized Co. is here to help you.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Spring is finally here!

It's the time to clear out the closets and reorganize cluttered spaces around the house.

If you are looking for a fresh start this spring, but don't know where to begin, Real Organized Co. has expert tips.

Co-founders Kathleen O'Shaughnessy and Leslie Myers stopped by ABC 7 Chicago to share some tips without breaking the bank.

"Get it off the ground," is the biggest tip for mothers with kids in spring sports. The founders explained that having a designated bin for shoes, balls and sports gear will help de-clutter the house.

To learn about their services, visit realorganizedco.com.

