Spruce up your home with flowers that empower from 'Southside Blooms'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The wreath on your front door and the Christmas cards you send to your friends and family this year will spread holiday joy in more than one way.

Southside Blooms, a nonprofit florist that provides jobs for at-risk youth, is now offering limited-edition eco-friendly wreaths and greeting cards.

"When we talk about bringing joy to the world, it's important to remember the people in need close to home as well," said Quilen Blackwell, co-founder of Southside Blooms. "When you purchase these products, you're providing jobs, mentorship, and hope to young people at risk of gun and gang violence. Winter programs like this help us continue operating even when flowers have stopped blooming."

Youth program participants shape fragrant local pine branches into lush 16" wreaths. They're only $40 each with free shipping anywhere in the Chicagoland area. Customers can also purchase a "Monthly Blooms Club" subscription starting at $45 a month.

The youth at Southside Blooms also make specialty seed paper greeting cards. They infuse recycled paper pulp with wildflower seeds. Recipients can plant these cards to grow their own flowers. Blackwell said, "It's fun because it's like getting two gifts in one - the card now, and flowers later." Cards cost $20 for a pack of six and can be delivered anywhere in the US.

To learn more about Southside Blooms and purchase a holiday arrangement, visit their website at SouthsideBlooms.com.