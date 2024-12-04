Local teen with cancer spoke to importance of organization Tuesday

St. Baldrick's Foundation hopes to raise $100K this Giving Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Giving Tuesday, part of a global movement to show generosity through donating, volunteering and acts of kindness.

This year, the St. Baldrick's Foundation hopes to raise $100,000 to fund the search for a cure to childhood cancer.

St. Baldrick's has funded over $354 million in groundbreaking childhood cancer research, the organization said.

A local family that can speak to how important that research is joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday night.

Stephen Foltin, 13, is currently in treatment for Ewing sarcoma.

Foltin and his mother, Jennifer, talked about Stephen's story.

Stephen also had an opportunity to give the seven-day forecast.

Visit www.stbaldricks.org for more information.