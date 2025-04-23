St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet ending inpatient pediatric care

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 6:41PM
St. Joseph hospital in Joliet is ending inpatient pediatric care, Prime Healthcare said. Edward Hospital in Naperville will take any cases.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet says it is ending inpatient pediatric care.

The hospital said it will still offer emergency services for pediatrics, but further care will be handled by Edward Hospital in Naperville.

In a statement, the medical center says the change is being made to expand other needed critical service lines.

"Our mission remains unchanged: to best serve our communities evolving needs and provide high-quality, patient-centered care to every individual and family we serve," Prime Healthcare said.

The statement said there has been a decline in demand for inpatient pediatric services, and the need for advanced surgical, neurosurgical and spinal care has grown.

