St. Thomas More Catholic church closing on SW Side; money raised for Greenstone Church in Pullman

Southwest Side St. Thomas More Catholic church will close next month. Meanwhile, the Pullman community raised money for Greenstone Methodist Church.

Southwest Side St. Thomas More Catholic church will close next month. Meanwhile, the Pullman community raised money for Greenstone Methodist Church.

Southwest Side St. Thomas More Catholic church will close next month. Meanwhile, the Pullman community raised money for Greenstone Methodist Church.

Southwest Side St. Thomas More Catholic church will close next month. Meanwhile, the Pullman community raised money for Greenstone Methodist Church.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Easter Holiday brings good news for one Chicago church, but sadness for another.

In the Pullman neighborhood, there came word that enough money has been raised to keep Greenstone Methodist Church afloat, but for parishioners at Saint Thomas Moore Catholic church on the Southwest Side, this will be the last Easter Sunday service before it closes.

Surrounding the sanctuary is the story of Saint Thomas More told in stained glass. The apse is a blue toned mosaic and gold painted wood carvings depict the 14 stations of the cross

The traditional Southwest Side Catholic church attracted more than 1,200 people when it was built in 1958.

"It's a gorgeous church with a lot of spirit to it that should be utilized," parishioner Bill McDonald said.

McDonald has been a St. Thomas More parishioner his entire life. He and others were shocked and disappointed to get a letter from the Archdiocese of Chicago on Palm Sunday, announcing all masses will end there on May 27.

SEE ALSO | Hundreds gather for annual Good Friday tradition Via Crucis in Pilsen as deportation fears loom

"I don't think I will be I will register at any church anymore if they close this church, I'm glued to Saint Thomas More," parishioner Kate Aguanunu said. "I love this church. I love it with my heart. "

Kate and Chika Aguanunu have belonged to St. Thomas More since 1985.

With only about 160 members left, the Archdiocese gave the church and its parishioners three years to recruit more members, specifically African-American Catholics, but time is up.

"We want to continue the mission of attracting new Catholics to the faith," McDonald said. "And they're just saying, 'No, you've had a chance.'"

While St. Thomas More parishioners pray for another chance, a few miles south, Pullman residents are celebrating their efforts this Easter weekend in saving a church.

RELATED | Community effort to help historic Greenstone Church in Pullman

"We are so happy to be here today on this religious holiday of Good Friday to celebrate our GoFundMe was very successful," said Cindy McMahon with the Historic Pullman Foundation.

Historic Pullman District residents pulled together to raise over $20,000 dollars to pay for a People's Gas bill that would restore gas service to the historic Greenstone Methodist Church. The 144-year-old church has gone through two winters without heat.

"Even though there are people here of different faiths and things and different religious traditions, we all consider this our church," Pullman resident Roderick Lewis said. "And so, whenever they need something, the call goes out and we respond."

With almost all of it's original fixtures, Greenstone is the last Pullman building that was built for it's intended use, and residents said they will fight to keep it that way.

The Greenstone Church will be open to the public on May 17 and 18 for Pullman Railroad days.

In the meantime, St. Thomas More Parishioners will celebrate their last Easter mass on Sunday. They hold our hope the Archdiocese will have a change of heart.