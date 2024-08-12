Stateville Correction Center inmates must be moved out of prison by end of Sept., judge orders

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- A federal judge ordered for inmates at the Stateville Correction Center to be transferred by the end of September, citing the eighth amendment.

In March, Governor JB Pritzker's administration proposed to tear down both Stateville in Crest Hill and the Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln in an effort to "address critical infrastructure needs at both facilities," and save taxpayers millions of dollars.

Lawyers claim that Stateville inmates "face a risk of harm from falling concrete as a result of the deteriorated masonry walls, ceilings, steel beams, and window lintels at Stateville's general housing units," according to the court document.

The federal judge ordered that all Stateville inmates must be moved to other prisons by September 30, 2024. Except those housed in Stateville's Healthcare Unit.

The Illinois Department of Corrections issued the following statement:

"The Department did not oppose the preliminary injunction entered on Friday, and our anticipated timeline for transfers is in line with the order issued by the court. Our priority is ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of everyone involved during the transfer process, along with a smooth transition to the new facility when the time comes. Once the rebuilds are complete, the Department will have modern facilities with the technological and structural capabilities necessary to provide a safe and secure environment for staff and individuals in our custody, enhancing rehabilitation and reentry opportunities and fostering safer communities."

The Department of Corrections must give a status report on August 30 and September 16.

The union representing employees of the Illinois Department of Corrections, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees issued the following statement:

"The closure of Stateville would cause immense disruption to the state prison system, its employees, individuals in custody and their families. We are examining all options to prevent that disruption in response to this precipitous ruling."

Under Pritzker's plan to demolish the Stateville and Logan prisons, the governor also pledged that correctional officers won't lose their jobs.