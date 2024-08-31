Streamwood man charged with sexually assaulting 1-year-old family member, sharing videos online

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A northwest suburban man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 1-year-old girl, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.

Cruz Estanislao, a 24-year-old Streamwood man has been charged with four counts of Predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13, one count of Class X child pornography and one count of Class 1 child pornography.

Estanislao appeared in court on Friday, and a judge ruled he would remain behind bars ahead of trial.

A special agent with the Department of Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Center Child Exploitation Investigations Unit received information about the suspected manufacture of child pornography on the "Wickr" application under the name "allfun2023" on Aug. 19.

That unit and the Hanover Park Police Department identified Estanislao as a suspect.

Estanislao allegedly manufactured the child pornography when he sexually assaulted a family member, who was approximately 1 year old at the time.

Estanislao also allegedly shared those videos on the Wickr application between February and April 2023.

On Aug. 29 this year, special agents with the Department of Homeland Security took Estanislao into custody after police stopped a vehicle he was traveling in.

Estanislao's arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 23.