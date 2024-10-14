'Studio One Forever' documentary chronicles one of the first gay discos in America

Studio One became the staging ground for the rise of the LGBT rights movement and the fight against the AIDS crisis.

LOS ANGELES -- October is LGBTQ+ History Month and to celebrate, there is a new documentary called "Studio One Forever."

It's about the West Hollywood disco called "Studio One" that was the center of gay nightlife in the 70s.

The iconic dance club on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood was one of the first gay discos in America.

"Studio One Forever" has been honored at a number of Film Festivals - including the Audience Favorite at the Palm Springs International Film fest.

The documentary is currently available on demand.