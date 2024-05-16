WATCH LIVE

Summer-50 Fest to connect Chicago youth with jobs, opportunities at United Center event

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Cheryl Burton, and Rob Elgas WLS logo
Thursday, May 16, 2024 1:28AM
Summer-50 Fest will be held at the United Center on Saturday. The Wards 365 event aims to connect Chicago youth with jobs and opportunities.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first-ever "Summer-50 Fest" is happening at the United Center this Saturday.

It aims to help young people in Chicago find success this summer by connecting them with jobs and opportunities.

The Executive Director of Wards 365, LaToyia Huggins, joined ABC7 on Wednesday to talk about Summer-50 Fest and what people can expect from it

Huggins spoke about why Summer-50 Fest is important for the community and Chicago youth.

The full interview can be viewed in the player above.

Pre-registration can be found on the Wards 365 website.

