Summer-50 Fest to connect Chicago youth with jobs, opportunities at United Center event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first-ever "Summer-50 Fest" is happening at the United Center this Saturday.

It aims to help young people in Chicago find success this summer by connecting them with jobs and opportunities.

The Executive Director of Wards 365, LaToyia Huggins, joined ABC7 on Wednesday to talk about Summer-50 Fest and what people can expect from it

Huggins spoke about why Summer-50 Fest is important for the community and Chicago youth.

Pre-registration can be found on the Wards 365 website.