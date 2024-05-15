Summer50 Fest offers information about kids' summer activities, jobs for young people

Get ready for summer 2024! An upcoming United Center event offers information about Chicago summer jobs for teens and activities for kids.

Get ready for summer 2024! An upcoming United Center event offers information about Chicago summer jobs for teens and activities for kids.

Get ready for summer 2024! An upcoming United Center event offers information about Chicago summer jobs for teens and activities for kids.

Get ready for summer 2024! An upcoming United Center event offers information about Chicago summer jobs for teens and activities for kids.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is a month away, and there are still options for kids' activities and jobs for young people.

"We want to make sure to create access for the youth, right? Because at the end of the day, you can't be what you don't see, and you can't become what you don't have access to," said Marcus Jordan with Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers.

"It's about removing a lot of those barriers we know are getting in the way of students being able to get into these fields but to persist in them and be successful," said Sarah Glavin with Amazon.

On Tuesday, organizers and sponsors encouraged families to come to Summer50 Fest on Saturday at the United Center for information about a collection resources, opportunities to work and potential career paths.

"Bring this awareness to all of the parents and their children to let them know this is a way to have a higher quality of life that can be sustained throughout the generations of their family," said Gerri Harris with Chicago Community Builders Collective.

"We all benefit, and we don't have to worry about them doing anything negative, because they will be busy doing something positive and giving back," said 27th Ward Alderman Walter Burnett.

Wards365 organized the event. The nonprofit hosts Christmas in the wards each year and in an effort to keep kids connected to their education and their futures Summer50 Fest is offers free to the public.

Registration is suggested Summer50 Fest is Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Center Atrium.