Suspect in custody after man fatally stabbed inside Hegewisch home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed to death inside a home on the Far South Side on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to the stabbing in the Hegewisch's neighborhood's 13300-block of South Avenue M just after 4:15 p.m.

A 59-year-old man was inside a home when someone took out a sharp object and stabbed him in the neck and back, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and officers took the offender into custody.

Charges are pending, and area detectives are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.

