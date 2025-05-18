24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Suspicious devices found on registers at Dollar General in Little Village: Chicago police

Sunday, May 18, 2025 3:34PM
Chicago police officers responded to the Little Village Dollar General store near South California Avenue and West Cermak Road on Saturday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a suspicious find on the city's Southwest Side.

Workers at a Dollar General store in the Little Village neighborhood found electronic devices connected to their registers.

Officers responded to the store near South California Avenue and West Cermak Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Workers removed the devices and turned them over to police.

Now, detectives are trying to figure out what the devices are and how they got there.

Further information was not immediately available.

