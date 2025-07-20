'Swing fore Scholars' Chicago golf outing to raise scholarship funds

More than just a fundraiser, this is a celebration of The Links 75-year legacy of service.

More than just a fundraiser, this is a celebration of The Links 75-year legacy of service.

More than just a fundraiser, this is a celebration of The Links 75-year legacy of service.

More than just a fundraiser, this is a celebration of The Links 75-year legacy of service.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Chapter Charities Foundation, in partnership with the Chicago Chapter of The Links is hosting its inaugural "Swing Fore Scholars" Golf Outing.

More than just a fundraiser, this is a celebration of The Links 75-year legacy of service and a commitment to breaking barriers-by making golf accessible to everyone, even first-time players.

Attendees will receive hands-on instruction from LPGA Pro and business owner Erika "Birdie" Shavers, who will lead clinics for all experience levels, including complete beginners.

The event is happening on Wednesday, July 23 at the Ruffled Feathers Golf Club in Lemont, Illinois.

Proceeds will fund scholarships for Chicagoland students, continuing The Links' tradition of awarding over $2 million to local nonprofits.

To sign up, click here.