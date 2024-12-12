Missing South Carolina woman found dead in Charlotte after being dumped during birthday celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A South Carolina woman was found dead in North Carolina weeks after police said she was reported missing.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department told ABC11 affiliate WSOC the body of 22-year-old Ta'haley Payton was found near a park Monday.

Payton was reported missing in November after she was last seen along Charlottetowne Avenue. That's the same area where her body was found weeks later.

Family members said Payton was originally from Greenville, South Carolina, but was in Charlotte celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend.

Friends of Payton told WSOC that she was in an argument with her boyfriend at the Microtel Inn & Suites in north Charlotte before her boyfriend drove away without her the next day.

Later that afternoon, a worker at a Crumbl Cookies shop said Payton went inside looking for help.

"She just asked to use my phone and I just handed it to her. She said her boyfriend kicked her out of the car. He was found with some other girl and she needed a ride," witness, Emily Stewart told WSOC.

She said Payton called her mom and returned to the store two other times to use the phone.

"It turns out she also messaged her boyfriend from my phone. I guess she said I'll sleep outside tonight and I'm sorry for everything," Stewart said.