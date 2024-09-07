Tamron Hall in Chicago this weekend to dish on new cookbook, 'A Confident Cook'

Hall will be at Williams-Sonoma in Lincoln Park Saturday
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tamron Hall is in Chicago this weekend celebrating the launch of a new cookbook and new season of her daily talk show.
The Tam Fam is kicking off a September to remember with a star-studded list of guests for its exciting sixth season.
This new season promises to bring you more inspirational, entertaining and hot button conversations.
The two-time Emmy Award-winning television host is out with a new cookbook that she co-authored with James Beard-Award winning culinary producer and chef Lish Steiling.
Hall will be at Williams-Sonoma in Lincoln Park Saturday.
Hall joined us in the ABC7 studio Saturday morning to give us the scoop.