Hall will be at Williams-Sonoma in Lincoln Park Saturday

Tamron Hall in Chicago this weekend to dish on new cookbook, 'A Confident Cook'

Tamron Hall is in the studio to dish on her new cookbook 'A Confident Cook' and to kick off the sixth season of her talk show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tamron Hall is in Chicago this weekend celebrating the launch of a new cookbook and new season of her daily talk show.

The Tam Fam is kicking off a September to remember with a star-studded list of guests for its exciting sixth season.

This new season promises to bring you more inspirational, entertaining and hot button conversations.

The two-time Emmy Award-winning television host is out with a new cookbook that she co-authored with James Beard-Award winning culinary producer and chef Lish Steiling.

Hall joined us in the ABC7 studio Saturday morning to give us the scoop.