First Bites Bash kicks off 18th annual Chicago Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets are now on sale for First Bites Bash, the celebratory kick-off event for the 18th annual Chicago Restaurant Week.

The event will be held Thursday, January 23, 2025 at Chicago's Field Museum from 6 to 9 p.m.

"First Bites Bash and Chicago Restaurant Week are one of our city's most celebrated winter traditions," said Rich Gamble, Choose Chicago Interim President and CEO. "With more restaurants on track to participate than ever before, the breadth of cuisines and neighborhoods represented throughout Restaurant Week - and on this special night - provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience our city's prominence as a leading culinary destination. There isn't a more exciting way to start the year."

Award-winning chef Soo Ahn of Adalina - located in Chicago's iconic Gold Coast neighborhood - steps into the spotlight, serving as the Host Chef for the star-studded party. Guests will have the opportunity to experience exclusive tasting portions from more than 60 restaurants spanning two floors showcasing their respective Chicago Restaurant Week menus, as well as wine, beer, spirits, entertainment and more.

"I'm thrilled to serve as the 2025 host chef for First Bites Bash," said Chef Ahn. "It's such a great opportunity for Chicagoans to get a taste of what our city's chefs are all about and experience the incredible flavors coming to life during Chicago Restaurant Week. It's going to be a delicious kickoff!"

Choose Chicago is pleased to continue its longstanding support of impactful organizations by donating a portion of event proceeds from First Bites Bash.

This year, a donation will be made to the James Beard Foundation, a long-time partner, furthering its commitment to championing a more sustainable, equitable, and thriving independent restaurant industry.

"We're honored to be a beneficiary of the First Bites Bash and deeply grateful to Choose Chicago for supporting our Good Food for Good mission," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "This event not only supports our work to champion a more sustainable, equitable, and thriving independent restaurant industry-but also celebrates the extraordinary culinary talent that makes Chicago's dining scene truly exceptional."

Participating restaurants in First Bites Bash include both longtime Chicago Restaurant Week participants and newcomers alike representing Chicago's vibrant communities. The complete list of First Bites Bash participants is available here.