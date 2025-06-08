Taste of the Nation returning to Chicago to help put end to childhood hunger

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Taste of the Nation for No Kid Hungry, the country's premier culinary event for a cause, will return to Chicago on Friday, June 27, at Rockwell on the River.

The event brings together over 50 of the best chefs, restauranteurs, tastemakers, and mixologists from around Chicago for one evening to serve guests scrumptious bite-sized fare, craft cocktails, and delectable desserts to support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America.

The highly decorated tastemakers in attendance include Top Chef winners Joe Flamm and Stephanie Izard, Michelin Star restaurants such as Sepia and Galit, and multiple James Beard Award winners and finalists. Taste of the Nation provides guests with an exclusive opportunity to sample bites and sips from Chicago's top culinary talent while supporting its mission to ensure all kids have access to the food they need to thrive.

This year's ultimate foodie experience was crafted in part by event co-chairs and award-winning chefs Joe Flamm, culinary director and chef partner of Day Off Group, and Diana Davila, executive chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería. They have worked with No Kid Hungry to bring every cuisine and style of cooking to this event, from bold Asian street eats to upscale farm-to-table dishes. Between bites, guests will cleanse their palates with curated, savory sips by celebrated local mixologists, winemakers, and brewers.

"As chefs, we take pride in feeding our communities every day," expressed Chicago event co-chair and featured chef Joe Flamm. "I'm proud to team up with No Kid Hungry and some of Chicago's most talented chefs to take it one step further and help end childhood hunger."

In addition to the delicious food and drinks, there is entertainment to round out the evening experience, such as music and interactive games. Guests will also experience live cooking and mixology demonstrations featuring top talent from around town. This event is a great way to swap out the usual happy hour with coworkers or weeknight dinner with friends to enjoy some good food, all while supporting a great cause.

"One in five kids in the U.S. lives in hunger," said Debbie Shore, co-founder of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "No Kid Hungry is working to change that by equipping schools and community organizations with the resources they need to connect kids with healthy food.

General Admission and All-Access tickets are available now. All-Access Tickets provide admission to the event 45 minutes early and a reusable tasting plate, among other benefits. This event is expected to sell out. For tickets and pricing, go to NoKidHungry.org/Chicago.