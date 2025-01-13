Teen fatally struck by train in Northwest Indiana, police say

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- A high school student was struck and killed by a train at a pedestrian crossing early Sunday in Northwest Indiana,

The crash happened around 2:05 a.m. near the near the Norfolk Southern North Eighth Street grade-crossing in Chesterton, Indiana, police said.

A 15-year-old victim was struck by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train and was later pronounced dead at the scene, Chesterton police said.

The teen was a freshman student at Chesterton High School, police said. Their name has not yet been released.

"The investigation into the events leading up to this tragic incident is being headed by Sgt. Justin Frever, commander of the CPD Investigations Division, with the assistance of CPKC Special Agents and the Porter County Coroner's Office," police said in a news release. "Duneland School Corporation administrators have been contacted and made aware of the situation. DSC will have grievance counselors on site tomorrow to assist students and staff through this profoundly sad incident."

No further information was immediately available.