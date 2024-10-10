Man arrested after hit-and-run, carjacking that led to crash in Berwyn; 2 officers injured: police

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run in Berwyn last month.

Berwyn police and U.S. Marshals arrested Terrance Whitley on Wednesday in Chicago.

Whitley has been charged with vehicular highjacking, failure to remain at the scene, aggravated battery and more.

Police believe Whitley is the suspect who took off when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop near North Riverside Park Mall on September 4.

The driver took off and hit a 55-year-old pedestrian, who had serious injuries.

Police said the later driver ran off on foot, highjacked a car, and then hit two police officers and another person.

