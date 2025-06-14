Texas truck driver has missing dog back thanks to Illinois volunteers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Texas truck driver has his missing dog back, thanks to volunteers in Illinois.

They shared video of their happy reunion Friday.

This was the first time Armando had seen his French bulldog, Romeo, in three weeks, after the dog ran out of their motel room near Schiller Park.

Armando searched as long as he could, but had to get back on the road.

Eventually, Chicago police found Romeo, and rescue organizations used his microchip to track Armando down.

Romeo looked very happy to see his owner, and the reunion appeared to be emotional. Now, they're both back on the road, keeping each other company.