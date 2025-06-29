Our Chicago: Summer at Cook County Forest Preserves

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is here, the kids are out of school and this July is the 40th Anniversary of Park and Recreation Month.

If you're looking to get outdoors, there are some good options close to home thanks to The Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Jacqui Ulrich is the director of Conservation and Experiential Programming for the Cook County Forest Preserves.

"We have six nature centers, five campgrounds, three aquatic centers where you can play in nature and find your own adventure," Ulrich said. "We really want you to come out and there's so many different things you can find."

The Forest Preserves cover more than 70,000 acres making it one of the largest forests preserve districts in the United States.

It receives an estimated 62 million visits each year, providing an escape from the city into a world full of wildlife.

It was created more than 100 years ago.

"Really smart people around Chicago thought about how important it was to have outdoor spaces reserved for people so they could get away from the city," Ulrich said.

To find out more about the Forest Preserves of Cook County, click here.