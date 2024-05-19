Thousands expected to participate in Lincoln Park Zoo's 46th Annual Run for the Zoo

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On June 2, thousands of people will be lacing up their shoes for Lincoln Park Zoo's 46th Annual Run for the Zoo.

The event raises money for the zoo's wildlife conservation efforts.

Gretchen Kirchmer, director of marketing and events at the zoo, joined ABC7 on Sunday morning to talk about the run.

The 5K and 10K walk and run route winds through and around the zoo.

While the race is sold out, people can still get involved and also purchase a virtual race ticket.

You can find more information about the Run for the Zoo here. https://www.lpzoo.org/pressroom/run-for-wildlife-this-june-at-lincoln-park-zoo/