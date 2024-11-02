This year's race falls on Día de los Muertos which is every Nov. 2

Thousands run Carrera de Los Muertos race in Pilsen in honor of past loved ones

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On a brisk Saturday morning. a celebration of Mexican culture and fitness hit the streets of Pilsen on Chicago's Southwest Side.

More than 7,000 runners of all skill sets laced up their shoes for the 17th annual Carrera de los Muertos or Race of the Dead.

The race is culturally rich, taking place on Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

It's the only race that celebrates such a unique, rich tradition that's so connected to our culture as Latinos, said race director Carlos Jaramillo.

"It's a collaboration of elite runners, active runners and then families who are walking in honor of their families," said Maya Solis.

Solis is the executive director of "UNO - It Only Takes One," a nonprofit working to uplift young women through leadership development, mentorship and wellness programming.

Carrera de los Muertos raises critical funds for UNO.

"I love that we are just putting it all together: health, culture, honor, remembering and our loved ones. That's very important," said Solis.

Chicago's Jackie Covarrubias ran with her 17-month-old daughter. She said the unifying run is a special reminder of her heritage and loved ones.

"I run in remembrance of my dad, my grandpa. My dog just passed also, so my dog," Covarrubias said. "There's just great energy. It's wonderful."

Andrea Diaz de Hlotke is now marking five years in the 5K.

She said she comes all the way from Wheaton to celebrate her culture.

" It's really important to me, especially living way out in the west suburbs, really coming back to the roots of where my family started over here," said Diaz de Hlotke.