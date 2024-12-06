Tiffany Henyard speaks on political turmoil in south suburbs: 'We have no insurance' | EXCLUSIVE

Tiffany Henyard spoke with ABC7 on the political turmoil in the south suburbs after the Dolton mayor was blocked from the Thornton Township ballot.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- There was more political dysfunction in the south suburbs as the Thornton Township board is again unable to meet Thursday.

ABC7 was in South Holland on Thursday for an exclusive sit-down interview with embattled Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

Henyard is warning of a potential Thornton Township shutdown if insurance isn't approved by the board after two township trustees have boycotted multiple meetings, they say to keep Supervisor Henyard from appointing a new trustee who would give her free rein over township spending and actions.

"Right now we have no insurance," Henyard said. "No insurance right now for Thornton Township. That's what's at stake and they know that."

Henyard is calling out trustees Carmen Carlisle and Chris Gonzalez, saying their absence from multiple board meetings could shut down the township.

They did a lot of illegal actions, which my lawyer is drawing up the lawsuit currently. Tiffany Henyard

"How do we operate? We have our vehicles, we have people who come inside our buildings," Henyard said. "If you fall, how do we pay for it? We're not covered. So now what? We have to pull it out of our general fund?"

Without those two trustees, there was no quorum at the meeting and no action was taken.

Trustee Chris Gonzalez says his absence was necessary for the greater good of the township to keep Henyard from appointing a new trustee that would give her more power.

"If she gets that third spot, then it's kind of free reign everything... finances, hiring firings things like that," Gonzalez said. "We just feel it's important a to get it to the people to make that choice."

He said he's asked for an email consent vote, which Henyard says is illegal, and special board meetings focused just on finances.

"It's not about the township," Gonzalez said. "It's not about the seniors. It's just about self preservation."

Despite losing this week's caucus, Henyard said she will be on the ballot in April for Township Supervisor.

"One hundred percent confident that I will be, because they did a lot of illegal actions which my lawyer is drawing up the lawsuit currently," Henyard said.

Voters are just ready for their government to work again.

"Once you get into a backbiting situation, it tends to be now is against them," Thornton Township Resident Mike Holmes said. "Drop all the nonsense and let's get back to business."

Henyard is asking her supporters to come out this Saturday to be heard in Dolton.