Thornton Township special meeting fails to reach quorum; Henyard calls for 2 trustees to resign

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 1:33AM
Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard called for two trustees to resign after their special board meeting failed to meet a quorum.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The Thornton Township Board was unable to take action during a special meeting on Monday afternoon because not enough trustees showed up.

Supervisor Tiffany Henyard says two trustees, Carmen Carlisle and Christopher Gonzalez, have failed to attend a series of meetings.

She says that without a quorum, the board is unable to vote on extending insurance coverage or paying bills that are past due.

Those trustees told ABC7 they were unable to attend, and that Henyard scheduled the meeting without their agreement, accusing her of playing "political games."

On Monday, Henyard called for their resignations.

