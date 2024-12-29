Two Thornton Township trustees say they won't attend special board meeting, continuing stalemate

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- It appears that the stalemate in Thornton Township will continue into 2025.

Two trustees, Carmen Carlisle and Christopher Gonzalez, said they will not attend a special board meeting on Monday.

The trustees said the meeting was scheduled without their agreement, and they accused Supervisor Tiffany Henyard of playing "political games."

Their absence means there will not be enough board members to vote on insurance coverage and past-due bills.

Henyard has blamed the trustees for the lack of progress.

