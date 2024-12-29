24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Two Thornton Township trustees say they won't attend special board meeting, continuing stalemate

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, December 29, 2024 11:21PM
Two Thornton Twp. trustees say they won't attend special board meeting
Trustees Carmen Carlisle and Christopher Gonzalez said they won't attend a special Thornton Township, Illinois board meeting on Monday.

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- It appears that the stalemate in Thornton Township will continue into 2025.

Two trustees, Carmen Carlisle and Christopher Gonzalez, said they will not attend a special board meeting on Monday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The trustees said the meeting was scheduled without their agreement, and they accused Supervisor Tiffany Henyard of playing "political games."

Their absence means there will not be enough board members to vote on insurance coverage and past-due bills.

Henyard has blamed the trustees for the lack of progress.

SEE ALSO | Tiffany Henyard says Thornton Twp. shutdown protocols in place: 'I am your Rosa Parks' | EXCLUSIVE

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW