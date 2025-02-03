24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Dolton to hold first meeting since Lori Lightfoot's report on Mayor Tiffany Henyard

ByLissette Nuñez WLS logo
Monday, February 3, 2025 11:47AM
The Dolton Village Board will meet Monday for the fist time since Lori Lightfoot's report on Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Dolton Village Board will hold a meeting Monday night, the first since Lori Lightfoot released her scathing report about Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard said she might not attend the meeting in Dolton Monday, following last week's brawl at a Thorntown Township board meeting.

The fight involved Henyard and she is calling for more security to be present.

Monday's meeting in Dolton will be the first board meeting, since former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot released a scathing report on the village and Mayor Henyard's spending.

READ MORE | Investigation uncovers Dolton Mayor Henyard's pattern of mismanagement and deception, Lightfoot says

The findings were presented in front of Dolton residents.

The report detailed that during Henyard's tenure expenses reached a deficit of $3.65 million at one point.

READ MORE | Tiffany Henyard issues statement after video shows her in brawl at Thornton Township meeting

One of the purchases included $40,000 worth of skating rink supplies.

Lightfoot said any purchase over $5,000needs a trustee approval, a protocol that reportedly wasn't followed.

Henyard said the expenses were approved and said she was not the only person making purchases.

"I understand everybody wants me to be the target," Henyard said. "I understand everybody wants me to be the bad guy for everything that goes on in the village. But that's not the truth. That is so far from the truth that Oh my God, I just wish someone would come and do the research and not do political theater, because that's what's before you, political theater."

Henyard is seeking to be re-elected as Dolton's mayor.

The primary will take place later this month.

