Video shows Tiffany Henyard involved in brawl at Thornton Township meeting

Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard was involved in a brawl at a meeting Tuesday night, video shows.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Services are expected to return to Thornton Township Wednesday after steps by the board Tuesday night.

That action took place before a brawl broke out.

Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard says the township shutdown is over and services will resume today.

But that board meeting Devolved to a new low after a fight broke out.

"It was one thing when the guys were fighting, but when she jumped in it, I was taken aback. I was floored," resident Alicia Nichole said.

Video shows Supervisor Henyard rushing into that fight.

It appears fists began to fly after activist Jedidiah Brown called Henyard an expletive during the public comment portion.

When he appeared to walk toward Henyard, her supporters, including Henyard's boyfriend, confronted him. The result was an all-out brawl.

Police were called and Brown was removed by security.

The meeting was the first where the vacancy on the board was filled, allowing the board to finally approve the township's tax levy ordinance and insurance.

The board also voted to put on paid leave two of Henyard's associates, one of whom is her boyfriend.

ABC7 has reached out to Henyard's attorney for a comment from her about what happened and have not heard back.