Lori Lightfoot to release report Monday on Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard

A report on the investigation into Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard will be released Monday night by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to release Monday night the findings of her investigation in Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Lightfoot was hired last year to look into questionable financial mismanagement of village funds.

Among the items under investigation is a controversial trip Henyard made to Las Vegas.

SEE ALSO: Tiffany Henyard fails legal challenge to stay on ballot for Thornton Township supervisor

Lightfoot will present her findings at a 6 p.m. meeting of the Dolton Park District. This release will serve as a follow-up to the preliminary findings already issued by Lightfoot last August and provide additional insights into the village's financial condition, governance issues and other matters.