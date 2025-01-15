High-stakes Thornton Township meeting happening Tuesday as political standoff continues

Thornton Township Trustees Chris Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle have skipped meetings to prevent Tiffany Henyard from filling a vacant position.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- The Thornton Township Board of Trustees, led by embattled Supervisor Tiffany Henyard, is scheduled to meet Tuesday night.

If action isn't taken on a tax issue, they could miss out on important tax revenue.

A number of important items are on the agenda, including approving a budget, a tax levy ordinance and insurance, but it is unclear what if any business will get done as a political standoff continues.

For the past several Thornton Township Board of Trustees meetings, there has not been a quorum because Trustees Chris Gonzalez and Carmen Carlisle have been no-shows in an effort to prevent Henyard from using a meeting to fill a vacant trustee position.

With the board unable to conduct business, it has led to a shutdown of township services.

Last week, Henyard went to court to compel those two trustees to attend the meetings, but for now, the shutdown continues.

And time is running out to pass the township's tax levy ordinance. ABC7 is told if it is not done by the end of the month, Cook County would not be able to release property tax dollars to the township until August.

As for that vacant trustee position at the heart of this standoff, a special meeting has been called for Tuesday of next week during which registered voters in the township would select that new trustee.

Henyard has objected to that process, saying she still has the authority to fill the vacancy.