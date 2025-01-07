Thornton Twp. stalemate continues; Tiffany Henyard 'cancels' Dolton meeting over security concerns

THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- A stalemate continued in Thornton Township on Monday.

Supervisor Tiffany Henyard did not attend an emergency meeting. Neither did another trustee, so there were not enough members to vote on Monday.

Trustees Carmen Carlisle and Chris Gonzalez called the meeting after they skipped several board meetings over disagreements with Henyard.

Separately, the Dolton village board is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Henyard, who is the village mayor, tried to cancel the meeting, citing unspecified security concerns.

But other trustees told ABC7 it will take place as scheduled.

Henyard issued a statement, saying, "Members of our Police department have informed me of credible threats made against multiple elected officials recently. In light of these developments, I have decided to cancel the meeting scheduled for January 6th. I will not put any residents, elected officials or visitors at risk of harm in our village. We will reschedule as soon as possible, ensuring that the threats are adequately addressed."

Dolton Trustee Jason House also issued a statement saying, "We are aware of a potential peaceful protest that may occur during tonight's Village of Dolton Board meeting. Additionally, Mayor Henyard has stated she will not be attending. Please rest assured that the meeting is not canceled and will proceed as scheduled. At this time, the Board is not aware of any credible threats related to the protest. We fully respect the right to peaceful demonstration and encourage all expressions to remain constructive and orderly. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of all attendees, and we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure a secure and productive environment. Thank you for your attention and cooperation as we work together to uphold the values of our community."

