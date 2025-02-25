Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard facing primary election challenge Tuesday

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard faces a primary election challenge from Jason House as voters head to the polls Tuesday.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- It's Election Day in several suburbs, including a mayoral primary in Dolton, where Mayor Tiffany Henyard is fighting to keep her job.

Polls open at 6 a.m. The mayoral primary race in Dolton is something lots of people will be watching.

Mayor Tiffany Henyard is seeking reelection. Henyard has faced lots of scrutiny over her management of the village's finances.

Last month, former Chicago by Lori Lightfoot released a report revealing expenses ballooned during Henyard's tenure. Henyard is also under federal investigation.

Her main challenger is current Dolton Trustee Jason House. House was part of Henyard's ticket in the 2021 election and now he's running against her.

Henyard did not respond to ABC7's request for an interview.

House spoke to ABC7 and explained the importance of this race and why be believes he is the best candidate to lead Dolton.

"We've seen four years of failure and Dolton cannot afford to continue going down this path, House said. "We need to get back to embracing one another, working together as a community, speaking to each other responsibly and making sure that we are really doing the right things for the residents."

Mayor Tiffany Henyard, did post on Facebook overnight asking voters for support

She wrote in part, "On day one we will provide the things residents need and want to see. Just imagine the things I can achieve if I had a board that worked with me not against me..."

Whoever wins Tuesday's primary will face independent candidate Casundra Hopson-Jordan in April.