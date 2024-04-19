FBI raids Dolton Village Hall amid corruption allegations about Mayor Tiffany Henyard

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The FBI confirmed it was conducting a court-authorized raid on Dolton Village Hall Friday.

In a statement, an FBI spokesperson said agents were "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area." They declined to comment on the nature of the raid or any investigation they may be conducting, citing Department of Justice policy.

No further information was released.

The south suburb has been embroiled in scandal for weeks. Former Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot was recently hired by the Dolton Village Board to investigate allegations of corruption and theft by Mayor Tiffany Henyard, who vetoed the board's request to launch a federal investigation into her.

Lightfoot's to-do list is long, including finding millions in Dolton's unpaid bills and a lavish village-funded trip to Las Vegas for Henyard, a few trustees and village employees last year.

Henyard has also been accused by three former employees of wrongful termination after they said they refused to do political work on Henyard's behalf.

And Henyard is also named alongside village trustee Andrew Holmes in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by a former village trustee.

A senior administrator for both the village of Dolton and Thornton Township was also recently charged in federal court with engaging in a bankruptcy fraud scheme.

Keith Douglas Freeman, 45, of Orland Park has been charged with bankruptcy fraud involving making false statements in his bankruptcy petition to conceal his assets and sources of income and a significant claim against him from creditors.