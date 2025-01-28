Thornton Township board could end weeks-long government shutdown at Tuesday night meeting

The meeting comes after ex-Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered a report alleging mismanagement and deception by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- There is hope that a weeks-long government shutdown in Thornton Township could end if the board can approve some important items on Tuesday night.

The 6 p.m. meeting is the first since a new Thornton Township trustee, Stephanie Wiedeman, was selected last week during a meeting of township electors, filling a vacant position that had been the subject of a months-long political standoff.

Two trustees had boycotted numerous meetings in order to prevent a quorum, which blocked Supervisor Tiffany Henyard from filling that vacant position with an ally.

But Tuesday night, with a quorum expected, the board could finally approve the township's tax levy ordinance and insurance, perhaps lifting that government shutdown.

SEE ALSO | Tiffany Henyard fails legal challenge to stay on ballot for Thornton Township supervisor

This meeting comes the day after former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered a scathing report to Dolton's board of trustees, alleging a pattern of mismanagement and deception by Henyard, who is also Dolton's mayor. Henyard's attorney has not commented on the report.

Lightfoot said Henyard and members of her administration have routinely kept Dolton trustees in the dark about large expenditures including for travel, meals at local restaurants and purchases at various retailers.

And Lightfoot says her months-long investigation uncovered similar practices in Thornton Township.