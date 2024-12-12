Last Chicago School Board meeting scheduled for the year is Thursday night

Time could be running out for those who want new CPS CEO; Chicago Teachers Union calls for contract

Time could be running out for those who want Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez gone, and the teachers union wants a contract by Christmas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The last Chicago School Board meeting scheduled for the year is Thursday night.

And, despite reports he could lose his job, the embattled Chicago Public Schools CEO still has it.

Time could be running out for those who want him out.

CPS students are about halfway through the school year, and Pedro Martinez remains the district's CEO, despite chaotic efforts by Mayor Brandon Johnson, the Chicago Teacher's Union and their allies to get rid of him.

"I'm not a school board member. I'm not an attorney; I'm an advocate for our Chicago Public Schools, and I believe that it's high time for Pedro Martinez to leave," 35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa said.

But, time is running out for Mayor Johnson's handpicked new school board to take action against Martinez. The hybrid elected school board takes over mid-January.

School board members have yet to find cause to fire Martinez, and he declined their buyout offer.

"The whole chaos has been manufactured by the Chicago Teacher's Union because they have their mayor in place," 36th Ward Ald. Gil Villegas said.

The mayor appointed new members in October after the old school board resigned because it refused to fire Martinez. The CEO said the mayor asked him to resign after he and the old board would not secure a high-interest, short-term $300 million loan to pay for a new teachers contract and pension payments.

Johnson and CTU ally Ramirez-Rosa are holding out hope the current board will take action soon.

"I hope they do what's in the best interest of our schools and ultimately find new leadership," Ramirez-Rosa said.

Meantime, CTU is pushing Martinez for a new contract deal by Christmas.

The school board sent a letter to Martinez asking for the same thing.

"The fact that they want to get this done by Christmas means the board is going to give them the North Pole, and taxpayers are going to get stocking full of coal," Villegas said.

Villegas is asking for an investigation into what he says are close ties between the school board and CTU.

"What's been reported is CTU is having communications directly with CPS board members about the contract, which is in clear violation of the Illinois Education Labor Relations Act," he said.

CPS said it doubts a contract can be done by Christmas.

Meantime, under the new hybrid board, the mayor gets to appoint 11 school board members.

He has until Monday to name them.