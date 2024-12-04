CPS CEO Pedro Martinez declines board's offer to buyout contract: sources

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Public Schools Board of Education offered CEO Pedro Martinez a contract buyout.

However, sources tell ABC7 Chicago that Martinez declined the offer.

READ ALSO | Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez speaks out after school board shakeup

"Pedro Martinez intends to honor his contract with the Chicago Public Schools and see that the 325,305 students and parents get the benefit of what they bargained with him," Martinez' Attorney Bill Quinlan said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

In October, Martinez spoke to ABC7, responding to criticism that he has no CPS funding plan and is relying on proposed cuts.

He was also asked if he thought the mayor's picks for a new school board could end up firing him.

"I don't know. I really don't. I'm being sincere," Martinez said. "I will say what's great right now is that, you know, it's very transparent what my contract says."

The previous school board was not willing to fire CPS CEO Pedro Martinez or secure a short term, high interest loan to help pay for a new teachers' contract, which led to a mass resignation in October.

"I did not expect for this to escalate to the way it did," Martinez said.