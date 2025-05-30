24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Family seeks help to find Chicago woman missing for 2 weeks, last seen near Parkway Gardens

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 1:49AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a missing Chicago woman is asking for the public's help finding her.

Chicago police issued a missing person's flyer for 22-year-old Toccara Johnson.

Johnson was last seen near East 64th Street and South Martin Luther King Drive, near Parkway Gardens, on May 17, nearly two weeks ago.

The family said she may be near East 48th Street and South Forrestville Avenue in Bronzeville, or she could be in the Oswego, Illinois area.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Chicago police.

