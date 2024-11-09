Tony Todd, star of 'Candyman' and 'Final Destination' films, dies at 69

LOS ANGELES -- Tony Todd, the veteran actor who starred in "Candyman" and the "Final Destination" films, has died at the age of 69.

Todd died Wednesday at his home in Marina del Rey, California, a representative confirmed. A cause of death was not released.

"The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony, -Your Final Destination Family," production studio New Line Cinema wrote on Instagram.

Todd portrayed one of the horror genres most well-known villains when he starred in 1992's "Candyman" and its sequels. He also appeared in the "Final Destination" franchise, playing the role of William Bludworth.

One of his early acting credits included a role in Oliver Stone's Academy Award-winning film "Platoon."

His other credits include "The Crow," "The Rock" and the "Night of the Living Dead" remake. He had more than 240 film and TV credits during his career.