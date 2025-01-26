Toro participating in 18th annual Chicago Restaurant Week 2025

Toro Chicago in downtown is among the 500 restaurants across the city and suburbs participating in the 17-day celebration.

Toro Chicago in downtown is among the 500 restaurants across the city and suburbs participating in the 17-day celebration.

Toro Chicago in downtown is among the 500 restaurants across the city and suburbs participating in the 17-day celebration.

Toro Chicago in downtown is among the 500 restaurants across the city and suburbs participating in the 17-day celebration.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 18th annual Chicago Restaurant Week is January 24 through February 9, 2025.

Toro Chicago in downtown is among the 500 restaurants across the city and suburbs participating in the 17-day celebration.

Diners can stop in and enjoy items from specially priced menus.

Toro is the brainchild of celebrity Chef Richard Sandoval and just opened a few months ago.

Chef Alex Quintero stopped by ABC7 on Sunday to showcase some of the items diners can select.

You can read more information about Chicago Restaurant week and Toro Chicago by clicking here.

RELATED | Chicago Restaurant Week 2025 officially kicks off, featuring 500 eateries