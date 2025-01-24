Chicago Restaurant Week 2025 officially kicks off Friday, featuring 500 eateries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Restaurant Week officially kicks off Friday for the 18th year.

"It's such a special opportunity to go explore Chicago's amazing eateries, to go try a cuisine you've never had," said Isaac Reichman, with Choose Chicago.

Choose Chicago hosts this culinary expedition through nearly three dozen of the city's neighborhoods.

Reichman said 500 restaurants are participating this year: the most on record.

"It's your opportunity as a Chicagoan, as a visitor to support your favorite restaurants and to show your love to our amazing culinary community," Reichman said.

Dawn in Hyde Park is giving a taste of what its all-day breakfast is all about.

"I think restaurant week is probably the most authentic representation of the city," Dawn owner Racquel Fields said.

Dawn is a "brunch all day" spot nestled on the corner of 56th Street and Cornell Avenue in Hyde Park.

"It is meant to be reminiscent of hanging around with your cousins or your siblings around grandma's table and so with a little bit of northern flair," Fields said.

She said her restaurant opened during restaurant week just last year, providing unparalleled exposure during Dawn's very first days.

"I think it did wonders. We opened up in January, and for any restaurant you know that's a slow season, and just to have the opportunity to get that wide exposure all across the city and beyond was amazing," Fields said.

More than 150 restaurants participating this year are women- or minority-owned spots.

Restaurant week runs until Feb. 9.

Visit www.choosechicago.com/chicago-restaurant-week for more information.