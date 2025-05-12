Rapper Tory Lanez rushed to hospital after reportedly being stabbed in prison by fellow inmate

LOS ANGELES -- Rapper Tory Lanez was hospitalized after reportedly being stabbed Monday by a fellow inmate at a California prison where he's serving a 10-year sentence for shooting hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

The Canadian rapper was attacked in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi shortly before 7:30 a.m. and taken to a hospital in Kern County, according to the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Neither his condition nor the extent of his injuries was immediately known.

CDCR spokesperson Pedro Calderón Michel said prison staff immediately responded, called 911 and began medical aid on Lanez.

The prison's investigative unit and the Kern County District Attorney's Office are investigating, he said.

A motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

No further details were immediately available.

Photo of Tory Lanez released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In December 2022, Lanez, 32, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, testified during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding.

FILE - Singer Tory Lanez returns to the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for his trial, Dec. 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial from Lanez's lawyers, who are appealing his conviction. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Megan recently alleged that Lanez was harassing her from prison through surrogates, and in January a judge issued a protective order through 2030 ordering him to stop any such harassment or any other contact.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.