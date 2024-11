Bodybar Pilates hosting second annual toy drive to benefit Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This holiday season, Bodybar Pilates is giving back in a big way!

The fitness studio is hosting its second annual toy drive to benefit Lurie Children's Hospital.

Shannon Handy, the owner of Bodybar Pilates, joined ABC7 on Saturday morning to talk about the toy drive.

Handy spoke about what inspired her studio to get involved, what kinds of donations they are looking for and how the community can participate.