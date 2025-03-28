Trans and non-binary improv team brings joy to Hollywood audiences

Upright Citizens Brigade's first trans/gender nonconforming/non-binary improv troupe takes the stage on the second Sunday of each month.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- We are commemorating Trans Day of Visibility by introducing you to an extraordinary improv sketch group.

They take the stage on the second Sunday of each month at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Hollywood, California.

"QT's Presents... JOY!" is the first all-transgender/gender nonconforming/non-binary improv team at the theater.

"We're the first all-gender non conforming team, and the show is called 'Joy,' but it it brings such joy to see people seek us out because they want to see themselves on stage," stated Lyndsey Frank, a member of the troupe. "Representation is so important."

"Being loud and trans and in public and living your truth is like, it's a radical decision to choose self and to choose expression and to choose joy over conformity or even safety," added Laser Webber, a producer for the group.

"And I think it's something that a lot of people could learn from, not just our community, but it certainly makes it an incredible time to be a part of these shows."

Frank added, "I want them to leave feeling like seen... heard... safe. That was cathartic. Someone is speaking my language."

"To have a theater give us the opportunity to take all these trans improvisers who normally are kind of playing by themselves in a sea of straight-ness and cisgender-ness, and let us all get on stage together and let loose," said Sara Caplan, about her own onstage joy. "It's because it's a live art form."

"To see the amount of growth that's just happened in the time we've been here in all aspects of unique voices and diversity...representation matters, right?" commented Ruha Taslimi, one of the original organizers of the improv sketch group.

For more information about "QT's Presents... JOY!" and other shows at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, click here.

