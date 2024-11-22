Police recover Travis Kelce's watch after spate of burglaries targeting athletes during games

Authorities are investigating possible links between a burglary at Bobby Portis' house and incidents at the homes of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Authorities investigating the rash of recent burglaries at the homes of professional athletes have recovered a watch belonging to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in Providence, Rhode Island, sources familiar with the case told ABC News.

Kelce's Leawood, Kansas, home was burglarized as the Chiefs were about to kick off Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints hours apart from a burglary at the home of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Police had not previously disclosed a watch was taken from Kelce but did confirm that $20,000 cash was stolen.

Police believe the athletes are being targeted based on their game schedules and are working to determine whether a crime ring is targeting them along with other luxury homeowners.

So far all of these thefts have occurred while nobody is home. There is a concern about what happens if the athlete or his/her family members are present, a security source told ABC News.

The burglars conduct extensive surveillance, sometimes posing as delivery men, maintenance workers or joggers to learn about residences, neighborhoods and security systems, according to an NFL memo obtained by ABC News.

One security source told ABC News the burglars appear to know what they're looking for, where it is in the home and are in and out within 15 minutes.

