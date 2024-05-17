Radio host Trey White joins 'Windy City Weekend' to discuss uplifting teens through mentorship

The Movement Foundation, aimed to uplift teens, gifted 10 tuxedos to Dunbar High School students headed to prom.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," WGCI host Trey White joined Val and Ryan for Host Chat.

They caught up on the latest happenings, including Val's daughter, Zoe Warner, graduating from Howard University. Congratulations Zoe!

The Movement Foundation

Trey filled Val and Ryan in on his organization that helps high schoolers get ready for prom. They are gifting tuxedos to 10 lucky highschoolers from Dunbar Academy. You can keep up with Trey's amazing work by following his Instagram @Treywhite3.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

"Our Chicago: Connecting Cultures" tells the stories of community members from various backgrounds celebrating their Asian American and Pacific Islander heritages.

ABC7 is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a half-hour special highlighting stories from the Chicago community.

From a Taiwanese immigrant who's been a concertmaster at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for more than 25 years, to a member of the U.S. Congress, to a Filipina nurse who runs a hot sauce company, "Our Chicago: Connecting Cultures" is filled with many unique stories.

Ravi Baichwal, one of the hosts of this year's special, joined Val and Ryan to talk about the impact the AAPI community has on Chicago.

"Our Chicago: Connecting Cultures" hosted by Judy Hsu and Ravi Baichwal, with contributions from Eric Horng and Cate Cauguiran airs Saturday at 6 p.m. and re-airs Sunday at 11 p.m. on ABC7 and wherever you stream

Alessi in the Kitchen

Chef Ted Pappas shared a recipe for a Mediterranean orzo salad using Alessi products.

This Memorial Day weekend, impress your guests with a tasty Mediterranean orzo salad. This dish travels great and is perfect for a Memorial Day BBQ.

We went out to Brookhaven Market in Arlington Heights to learn the recipe from Chef Ted Pappas.

Ingredients

Orzo salad:

1 1/2 cups uncooked orzo pasta

1 English cucumber, quartered into bite sized pieces

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup diced red onions

2/3 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

1 cup crumbled imported Greek feta cheese

Drizzle of extra virgin olive oil

Dressing:

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

4 large cloves fresh garlic, pressed or grated

1 small shallot, diced finely

2 teaspoons dried Greek oregano

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

Recipe

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add orzo and cook per package instructions, or until al dente, approximately eight to 10 minutes.

2. Drain the orzo and add to a large serving bowl. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil & toss so the pasta doesn't stick together.

3. Prepare the dressing in a separate mixing bowl by combining all ingredients and whisking thoroughly. Add more salt and pepper to taste.

4. In the large serving bowl with the cooked orzo, combine the cucumber, tomatoes, onions, olives and feta cheese. Then add the dressing and toss to coat.

Tips from @teds_everday_eats

-This dish is best when you give it an hour or so to marinate in the fridge before serving.

-It can be made the night before and stored in the refrigerator overnight covered tightly. Remember to give it a good stir before serving.

-This dish will last in the fridge for around three days when covered tightly. After three days or so the vegetables start to get mushy.

Stop by Brookhaven Market for all your favorite Alessi products. There are four Chicagoland locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Darian and Mokena.

Follow Alessi on social media @AlessiFoods.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper reviewed "IF," "The Big Cigar," "The Strangers: Chapter 1" and "Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland."

'IF' - SAVE

After discovering she can see everyone's imaginary friends, a young girl embarks on a magical journey to reconnect forgotten "IFs" with their grown-up kids.

'The Big Cigar' - SPEND

"The Big Cigar" is a historical drama about Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton as he tries to flee to Cuba to evade capture from the FBI.

'The Strangers: Chapter 1' - SPEND

"The Strangers: Chapter 1" is about a couple who stay at a secluded cabin after getting stuck in a small town. Panic ensues as they're terrorized by three masked strangers.

'Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland' - SPEND

Chicago's own Billy Corgan stars in a new series about his life and his love for wrestling, his music career and his tea shop.