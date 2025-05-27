Trump asks Supreme Court to make it easier to deport migrants to Sudan and other 'third' countries

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to make it easier for his administration to deport people to South Sudan and other countries that are not their homeland, the latest in a series of controversial immigration policies the administration has put before the conservative-majority high court.

The issue involves a policy the administration adopted soon after returning to power, which allows the Department of Homeland Security to deport immigrants to nations other than their home country or one where they have legal status - without first notifying them or giving them a chance to claim they risk persecution, torture, or death in that other country.

The appeal arrived at the Supreme Court days after the policy drew significant attention when the administration attempted to transfer detainees to war-torn South Sudan without a meaningful opportunity to contest their removal to a place where they might face torture.

"The United States is facing a crisis of illegal immigration, in no small part because many aliens most deserving of removal are often the hardest to remove," the Department of Justice told the Supreme Court.

After a group of migrants facing deportation sued, US District Judge Brian Murphy in March blocked the administration from deporting migrants to countries other than their own without offering written notice and giving the targeted immigrant a chance to demonstrate they have a credible fear of persecution or torture in that other country.

