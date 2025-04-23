Trustees hire lawyers to defend Thornton Township against lawsuits related to meeting brawl

Two men filed lawsuits saying their free speech rights were violated during January's Thornton Township meeting brawl.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Thornton Township trustees say the two law firms they hired will represent the township and other named defendants in two lawsuits over January's meeting brawl.

Those defendants include Supervisor Tiffany Henyard, but only in her official role.

And with less than a month left in her tumultuous tenure, Henyard was a no-show at Tuesday night's meeting. Many residents have already moved on.

"It's a pivotal moment, in my opinion. I'm excited, personally. Out with the old. In with the new," said Thornton Township resident Alicia Nichole.

The Thornton Township Board of Trustees approved the appointment of legal counsel to represent the township in federal lawsuits filed by two men who say their free speech rights were violated during January's meeting brawl.

Henyard, who was seen racing into the melee, is also named in the lawsuits as a defendant.

"We will not be representing anybody in their personal capacity, just their official," said Thornton Township Trustee Stephanie Wiedeman.

In the waning days of Henyard's administration, trustees said they are still assessing the township's finances.

"We're still looking at everything. I don't think we're in really bad shape, but we don't know exactly where we're at," said Thornton Township Trustee Chris Gonzalez.

Three weeks ago, State Senator Napoleon Harris was elected the new township supervisor.

Henyard had mounted a write-in campaign. She also lost last February's Dolton mayoral primary to Dolton Trustee Jason House, who begins that job next month.

An attorney for Henyard did not immediately return ABC7's message. She has one final meeting as township supervisor before a new board is sworn in on May 19.