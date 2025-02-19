2 men involved in brawl at Thornton Township meeting sue Supervisor Tiffany Henyard and others

In a separate matter, Kamal Woods, who is Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Thornton Township, Illinois.

In a separate matter, Kamal Woods, who is Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Thornton Township, Illinois.

In a separate matter, Kamal Woods, who is Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Thornton Township, Illinois.

In a separate matter, Kamal Woods, who is Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Thornton Township, Illinois.

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Two men who were involved in a brawl during a Thornton Township meeting last month are suing Supervisor Tiffany Henyard and others.

Jedidiah Brown and Lavell Redmond filed their lawsuits in federal court.

The men say they were attacked for exercising their right to free speech.

The suit names Henyard, Kamal Woods, a Thornton Township employee, a Dolton employee, South Holland police and others.

SEE ALSO | Tiffany Henyard issues statement after video shows her in brawl at Thornton Township meeting

Henyard's attorney calls the lawsuits quote "frivolous" and "completely without merit."

In a separate matter, Woods, who is Henyard's boyfriend, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Thornton Township.

READ MORE | Thornton Twp. board votes to fire 2 employees, including Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend, after brawl

He was fired from his job with the township earlier this month after the fight.

Trustees said he was already under scrutiny.

Dolton trustees released a statement, saying, "The Dolton Trustees want to set the record straight regarding the frivolous lawsuit filed by Mr. Woods. None of the Trustees were present at this incident, nor have we made any payments to anyone. Any statements suggesting otherwise are completely false. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and serving the residents of Dolton. We will not be distracted by misinformation and will continue to work for the best interests of our community."

ABC7 has reached out to a spokesperson for the Thornton Township trustees for comment, but did not immediately hear back.