TSA at Chicago airports warns REAL ID deadline is next week

TSA at Chicago, Illinois airports is warning the REAL ID requirement to fly begins next week. The deadline is Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's one week out from the REAL ID deadline.

Travelers will need one to easily get on a plane or into some government buildings, if they don't have passports.

Long lines were spotted again Wednesday morning outside the Loop Supercenter.

That facility is only handling REAL IDs, and no appointments are needed.

The Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers at Chicago airports that the ID requirement will be enforced starting next Wednesday.

"If you plan to use your driver's license, or a state-issued identity card to fly domestically, please make sure those credentials are REAL ID compliant," TSA Federal Security Director for Illinois Jim Spriggs said. "You can check for a star on the ID in the upper right-hand corner."

Other acceptable forms of ID include U.S. Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler cards, like Global Entry.

TSA says passengers without those documents or a Real ID can expect delays, additional screenings and the possibility of missing their flights.